Weather
Storm in Southeast, Mid-Atlantic brings winter storm warnings, below-average temperatures

Another round of snow will see up to a few inches of precipitation in the Northeast

By Janice Dean | Fox News
Two areas being watched for weather across the country on Friday are the West and the Southeast.

Fox News Weather Graphic

Another round of heavy rain and mountain snow will move into the Northwest Friday down into northern California.

Fox News Weather Graphic

A storm bringing rain, snow and some ice will cause poor travel conditions.

Fox News Weather Graphic

Expect heavy snow over the Central and Southern Appalachians where winter storm warnings are in effect. 

Fox News Weather Graphic

Temperatures will be well-below average across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic as the system eventually moves offshore.

A new storm this weekend will develop over the Plains this weekend bringing measurable snow for the Central and Southern Plains Sunday.

