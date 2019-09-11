South Dakota tornado leaves 13,000 without power; reports of structural damage

A tornado tearing through South Dakota’s largest city on Tuesday night knocked down power lines and caused some significant structural damage, according to a report.

There were no early indications of injuries or fatalities from the twister that struck the south side of Sioux Falls around 11:40 p.m., the Argus Leader reported.

Nearly 13,000 utility customers were left without electricity, Xcel Energy reported, according to the newspaper.

A flash flood warning remained in effect for the area while the tornado moved on to Minnesota and Iowa, the report said.

The newspaper reported via Twitter that Avera Heart Hospital lost parts of its roof and some patients “need attention.”

A Best Buy store and other businesses also suffered roof damage, social media posts said.

