Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Dakota
Published

Mountain lion spotted near South Dakota golf course

Big cat sighting reported outside small town of Howard in eastern SD

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A sheriff's office in South Dakota is urging residents to keep an eye out for mountain lions after one was seen lurking near a golf course.

UTAH HIKER, 70, FIGHTS OFF MOUNTAIN LION WITH A ROCK AFTER HE'S AMBUSHED IN CANYON

Mountain Lion

A mountain lion rests on moss-covered rocks. (iStock)

The Miner County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that the animal was seen on the edge of the town of Howard, a community of about 850 people on the eastern side of the state. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks officials are investigating.

MOUNTAIN LION STRUCK ON ILLINOIS HIGHWAY TO BE ANALYZED BY BIOLOGISTS

The sheriff's office urged people to keep their children and animals out of harm's way and to be aware of their surroundings, especially from evening to early morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

South Dakota Game Fish and Parks has estimated the state's mountain lion population at 277.