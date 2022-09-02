South Dakota AG Mark Vargo clears Sioux Falls police officer for shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that his office had cleared a Sioux Falls police officer for shooting at a fleeing man who had pointed a gun toward the officer.

"The video and audio recordings of this incident clearly show that the suspect, Asa Wooden Knife, possessed a handgun and pointed it at the officer," Vargo said in a statement.

The Division of Criminal Investigation found police officers were investigating a stolen car that had pulled into a motel parking lot on June 22. Wooden Knife, who had been driving the car, fled from the officers, according to the Division of Criminal Investigation's report. As he fled, Wooden Knife pointed a pistol over his shoulder, and the officer then fired twice, but missed him, according to the report.

Wooden Knife appeared to drop the pistol and was arrested after running into the street, the report found. A police officer used a Taser on Wooden Knife as he struggled with the police officers, according to the report.

"Wooden Knife posed a clear and present danger and the officer’s actions were appropriate," Vargo said.