Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

South Carolina woman killed in Kroger parking lot spit on suspect prior to shooting: Police

Authorities say argument began over who had the 'right-of-way' outside supermarket chain

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Bodycam shows South Carolina authorities responding to Murdaugh family double murder Video

Bodycam shows South Carolina authorities responding to Murdaugh family double murder

Buford McDowell of the Colleton County Sheriff's Office responds to the scene of Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh's murders at their family's hunting estate called Moselle on June 7, 2021. 

FIRST ON FOX – The South Carolina woman killed in a Kroger parking lot was shot after she spit on the suspect during an argument "over who had the right-of-way," the local police chief told Fox News Digital.

Witnesses told Irmo, South Carolina, authorities that Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, was gunned down around 4 p.m. on Feb. 14 after she and her alleged shooter, a stranger named Christina Harrison, argued "over who had the right-of-way" in the parking lot of a local Kroger supermarket, Irmo Chief of Police Bobby Dale said.

Borys was on foot, and was reportedly loading groceries into her car, when she and Harrison, who was driving a vehicle, "exchanged some words," Dale told Fox News Digital Tuesday. 

SOUTH CAROLINA MOTHER SHOT TO DEATH IN FRONT OF YOUNG CHILDREN IN KROGER PARKING LOT

Alexandria Borys was killed on Feb. 14, 2023, when she was shot in the back of the head following an argument at a South Carolina Kroger.

Alexandria Borys was killed on Feb. 14, 2023, when she was shot in the back of the head following an argument at a South Carolina Kroger. (GoFundMe)

"That’s around the time Borys spit at Harrison," Dale wrote in an email. "Borys turned away and was simultaneously shot by Harrison."

Harrison shot Borys one time in the back of the head, Dale said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

FLORIDA PREGNANT MOTHER SHOT AND KILLED WHILE PARKED IN CAR, POLICE SAY

Police said Harrison fled the scene in her white Ford vehicle, but turned herself in to authorities around 5:30 p.m. that day. 

Christina Harrison, 23, is charged with murder in the Valentine's Day death of 26-year-old Alexandria Borys.

Christina Harrison, 23, is charged with murder in the Valentine's Day death of 26-year-old Alexandria Borys. (Lexington County Detention Center)

Harrison, 23, was charged with murder, unlawfully carrying a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She has no known criminal history, Dale said. 

Her attorney, Derrick Mobley, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

FLORIDA WOMAN ARRESTED IN DEATH OF 27-YEAR-OLD MOTHER WAS 'RANDOMLY SHOOTING' AT CARS: DEPUTIES

Alexandria Borys was shot and killed after an argument in the parking lot of a South Carolina grocery store.

Alexandria Borys was shot and killed after an argument in the parking lot of a South Carolina grocery store. (StylesByAlexK/Facebook)

"Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them. One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event." Dale said in a statement shortly after the shooting. "Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened today."

Borys was with young children at the time of the shooting, though it was not clear if the children were hers or a relative’s.

A Kroger spokesperson told Fox News Digital the store "provided video to help the Irmo Police Department in their investigation."

"This was a senseless tragedy," the spokesperson said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the victim."

Borys' husband, Tyler Borys, told local affiliate FOX 57 Columbia his wife’s brother had been fatally shot less than a week prior to her death. 

He said his wife had recently enrolled in nursing school, and worked as a local cosmetologist, according to the report. 

In a GoFundMe page created in Borys’ honor, Tyler described his wife as "a beautiful woman, wonderful mother, compassionate wife, trusting friend, and so so much more."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added: "Alexandria was truly taken too soon."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 