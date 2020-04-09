SC teen asked to quarantine, could face prison time for allegedly coughing on cops on video, report says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A 17-year-old South Carolina girl told to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak could face years in prison after allegedly coughing on police officers -- and laughing about it on video, according to a local report.

Rock Hill police officers had responded to reports of a fight Monday night at a park when the suspect allegedly coughed on them and shared a video of it to Facebook, Fox 46 reported. They were not aware she was supposed to be self-quarantined at the time.

She allegedly “went on Facebook live and went and coughed on the officers and laughed about it,” Rock Hill Police Lt. Michael Chavis, the department’s public information officer, told the station. “A little while later, we get calls saying, this is what's going on, this is what happened, and there's pictures from the juvenile's social media account saying she was put under a 14-day quarantine.”

When police learned that the suspect was supposed to be self-quarantining, they had to have the involved officers quarantine, as well.

The teen faces a “general sessions misdemeanor” charge that carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison, Chavis told Fox 46.

A department spokesman did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The highly contagious coronavirus prompted social distancing guidelines and shutdowns across the country in an attempt to slow its spread.

Among those guidelines are instructions to stay home if you may have been exposed to the virus and to cover your coughs.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the closures of nonessential businesses in the state on March 31 and on Tuesday issued another executive order reemphasizing social distancing and proper personal hygiene.

“All South Carolinians must remain at home or work unless visiting family, exercising, or obtaining essential goods or services,” he wrote on Twitter after issuing the “Home or Work” order.