South Carolina authorities seize six dogs in connection to mauling death of 7-year-old child

South Carolina authorities seized several dogs as part of an investigation into the death of a 7-year-old after dogs attacked him near his home.

"It appears the small child was mauled by dog(s) while walking in his neighborhood with his brothers who were able to escape," Sheriff Brian Wallace said shortly after the incident. "The investigation continues and we are actively seeking the dogs and their possible owner."

Carnell Jackson, Shamar Sherif Jackson's father, told KUTV that his sons had gone searching for the family’s Chihuahua, Remi, on June 14 when the attack occurred. He claimed that the dogs had surrounded Remi and turned to attack his sons.

Shamar was a straight-A student who was finishing first grade, Police said in a post on Facebook.

NEW JERSEY BOY MAULED BY FAMILY DOGS AFTER FALLING FROM WINDOW, POLICE SAY

"I know he wasn’t going to leave without Remi," Jackson said. "So, they called her and she ran to them."

"When she ran back to them, the [neighbors] dogs were running behind her," he added. "So, Aiden, my older son, ran on the fence over here, jumped on the fence."

SOUTH CAROLINA INVESTIGATORS RELEASE TIMELINE OF DOUBLE MURDER OF MOTHER, SON

He explained that Shamar had not been able to follow his brother, allowing the dogs to reach him before he could escape. Jackson learned that his son was missing as he was on his way home from work, he told the News Observer.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigators were called in to assist the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, as well as animal control.

CAT WON'T STOP STEALING ITEMS FROM NEIGHBORS, WOMAN'S SIGN WARNS

Authorities obtained a search warrant Tuesday, which led to the seizure of five adult mixed breed dogs and one puppy from a nearby property on Cleo Road.

Neighbors claimed that they had complained about the dogs in recent years, but that nothing had been done about them.

Authorities have said that the investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An account has been established at Anderson Brothers Bank locations for those who wish to donate to the funeral costs for Shamar.