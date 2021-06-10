New Jersey boy boy mauled to death by family dogs after falling from window, police say

A 3-year-old New Jersey boy was mauled to death by his family's dogs after falling from a window in his home and landing in a backyard Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The Elizabeth Police Department responded to the home shortly after 5:25 p.m. and found the toddler with serious injuries, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

NJ BOY, 3, KILLED BY PIT BULLS; MOTHER INJURED

The unidentified boy was taken to the Trinitas Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, where he was pronounced dead just after 6:30 p.m.

The dogs belonged to the boy's family and were fenced in the yard when he fell, prosecutors said. A local animal control group took the dogs to another location.

No criminal charges have been filed. Authorities did not specify how many dogs were involved in the deadly attack or their breeds.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another 3-year-old in New Jersey was killed in March when he was attacked by a neighbor's pit bulls. Aziz Ahmed was in his backyard with his siblings and mother when the dogs reportedly dug under a fence and into the property before the attack.