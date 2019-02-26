Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update 15 mins ago

South Carolina shootout leaves suspect dead, squad car riddled with bullet holes

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Authorities in South Carolina said that a suspect riddled a sheriff's deputy's vehicle during a shoot-out in Huger on Tuesday.

Authorities in South Carolina said that a suspect riddled a sheriff's deputy's vehicle during a shoot-out in Huger on Tuesday. (Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

A suspect who seemingly riddled a South Carolina deputy's vehicle with bullets was killed on Tuesday following a shooting with law enforcement, officials said.

The unidentified suspect was killed, but the Berkeley County sheriff's deputies involved in the shooting "are okay," according to a tweet from the department.

The suspect who allegedly shot the vehicle was killed, according to officials.

The suspect who allegedly shot the vehicle was killed, according to officials. (Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies initially responded to a home in Huger, a town roughly 30 miles northeast of Charleston, after shots were fired.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Photos uploaded to Twitter by the sheriff's office shows the suspect allegedly shot at least 10 bullets at a deputy's vehicle. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.