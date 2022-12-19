Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

South Carolina restaurant owner forgives man who returns Santa statue he drunkenly stole: 'Wasn't thinking'

Greenville restaurateur Mayra Gallo said she would not press charges if the Santa-snatcher confessed on local news

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
This American introduced the first department store Santa: Here's his fascinating story Video

This American introduced the first department store Santa: Here's his fascinating story

Scottish-born James Edgar arrived in Massachusetts in 1878 and began dressing as Santa in 1890 in his own department store.

A South Carolina restaurant owner forgave the man who admitted to drunkenly stealing her establishment's Santa statue after he returned it and apologized.

Mayra Gallo, owner of Bonjour Main in downtown Greenville, said she would not press charges against the man named Melvin, who returned the Santa statue last Thursday after nabbing it on Dec. 11, according to local ABC affiliate WSPA.

Melvin, whose Santa-snatching was caught on the restaurant's surveillance footage, apologetically returned to Bonjour Main both with the pilfered Santa and some flowers, and he willingly sat down for an interview with the local outlet.

"I’m sorry, really sorry," Melvin said. "I know saying sorry doesn’t do anything, but I promise I’ll do better."

Local reporter Henry Coburn, who was covering the story, said Melvin showed up at the restaurant while he was on the scene.

"He shook my hand, introduced himself as Melvin and looked both nervous and extremely embarrassed," Coburn said. "I was worried he was about to cry. I try to put him at ease, still in shock I was about to get his confession on camera. I mic’d him up and we began."

ROBERT DENIRO'S NYC TOWNHOUSE BURGLARIZED WHILE ACTOR, DAUGHTER INSIDE, REPORT SAYS

When he sobered up, Melvin realized what he had done and took the Santa statue back to the restaurant and asked for forgiveness. He also brought with him a dozen roses to express his contrition to Gallo.

Melvin explained that he had been out on the town drinking that night to celebrate a friend's birthday when the festive statue caught his eye.

"Just wasn’t thinking," he said. "I was like, ‘That’s cool. Wish I had it.'"

SOUTH CAROLINA DETENTION OFFICER FIRED AFTER ALLEGEDLY LETTING INMATE KISS HER AND USE CELLPHONE

The owner of Bonjour Main in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, said she would not press charges against the man who took her Santa.

The owner of Bonjour Main in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, said she would not press charges against the man who took her Santa. (Google Maps)

Bonjour Main's owner accepted his apology and told him she would not press charges if his remorse was genuine, but she also said he would have to prove it by going on-camera to confess on the local news.

"I’ll do anything I can to make things right, pay for any damages, fix anything I can, work for free," said Melvin. "I’ll literally do anything to resolve this situation in the most positive way possible."

The owner of Bonjour Main in Greenville, South Carolina, said she would not press charges.

The owner of Bonjour Main in Greenville, South Carolina, said she would not press charges. (Chad Reed / EyeEm via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Gallo said she had no intention of pressing charges against Melvin, which she added was her Christmas gift to him, she did tell the local outlet that she would take him up on his offer to help out at the restaurant.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com.