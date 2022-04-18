South Carolina police arrest second suspect in mall shooting, issue arrest warrant for third

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A second suspect was arrested Monday for his involvement in a South Carolina mall shooting on Saturday afternoon that left nine people wounded by gunfire and another six injured while trying to escape the chaos, Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said.

Marquise Love Robinson, 20, was arrested and charged with nine counts of assault and battery, attempted murder, and unlawful carrying of a handgun. He's being held ahead of a bond hearing on Tuesday.

Jewayne Price, 22, was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, but Holbrook said more charges are coming. A judge set Price's bond at $25,000 and he will be allowed to travel to and from work with an ankle monitor if he posts the bond.

SOUTH CAROLINA MALL SHOOTING SUSPECT'S BOND SET AT $25,000, CAN GO TO WORK WITH ANKLE MONITOR

Todd Rutherford, Price's attorney, argued at Price's bond hearing that his client was attacked by people who had been threatening him on social media.

"He simply defended himself," Rutherford said on Sunday, according to the Post and Courier. "He did not do anything to bring about the trouble yesterday."

Police also issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect, 21-year-old Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, who was allegedly involved in the shooting.

"He absolutely should be considered armed and dangerous," Holbrook said Monday.

Police have seized two handguns that they believe were used in the shooting.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Holbrook said that authorities "don’t believe this was random."

"There was some type of ongoing dispute between the people that we've identified," Holbrook said Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A 73-year-old female who was wounded by gunfire was still in the intensive care unit on Monday. The other 14 victims have been released from the hospital.