South Carolina
Published

South Carolina police arrest second suspect in mall shooting, issue arrest warrant for third

A judge set Jewayne Price's bond at $25,000 on Sunday

By Paul Best | Fox News
A second suspect was arrested Monday for his involvement in a South Carolina mall shooting on Saturday afternoon that left nine people wounded by gunfire and another six injured while trying to escape the chaos, Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said. 

Marquise Love Robinson, 20, was arrested and charged with nine counts of assault and battery, attempted murder, and unlawful carrying of a handgun. He's being held ahead of a bond hearing on Tuesday. 

Police arrested 20-year-old Marquise Love Robinson on Monday for his alleged involvement in Saturday's mall shooting. 

Police arrested 20-year-old Marquise Love Robinson on Monday for his alleged involvement in Saturday's mall shooting.  (Columbia Police Department)

Jewayne Price, 22, was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, but Holbrook said more charges are coming. A judge set Price's bond at $25,000 and he will be allowed to travel to and from work with an ankle monitor if he posts the bond. 

SOUTH CAROLINA MALL SHOOTING SUSPECT'S BOND SET AT $25,000, CAN GO TO WORK WITH ANKLE MONITOR

Todd Rutherford, Price's attorney, argued at Price's bond hearing that his client was attacked by people who had been threatening him on social media.  

"He simply defended himself," Rutherford said on Sunday, according to the Post and Courier. "He did not do anything to bring about the trouble yesterday."

Jewayne Price, 22, was arrested Sunday for his role in the mall shooting. 

Jewayne Price, 22, was arrested Sunday for his role in the mall shooting.  (Columbia Police Department)

Police also issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect, 21-year-old Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, who was allegedly involved in the shooting. 

"He absolutely should be considered armed and dangerous," Holbrook said Monday. 

Police have seized two handguns that they believe were used in the shooting. 

    Authorities stage outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022.  (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

    Members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force walk down a street near Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022.  (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Holbrook said that authorities "don’t believe this was random." 

"There was some type of ongoing dispute between the people that we've identified," Holbrook said Monday. 

A 73-year-old female who was wounded by gunfire was still in the intensive care unit on Monday. The other 14 victims have been released from the hospital. 

