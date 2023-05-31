Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

South Carolina man robs convenience store clerk using toy Nintendo 'Duck Hunt' pistol

Authorities said David Joseph Dalesandro got away with $300 cash after flashing the fake gun

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
South Carolina family pleads for answers after thieves steal $1 million worth of jewelry Video

South Carolina family pleads for answers after thieves steal $1 million worth of jewelry

Thieves reportedly stole $1 million in jewelry from Queens Jewelers in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Deputies in York County, South Carolina, arrested a man on Tuesday who allegedly robbed a convenience store using nothing but a Nintendo "Duck Hunt" game pistol.

David Joseph Dalesandro, 25, of Sharon, South Carolina, was arrested by the York County Sheriff's Office and charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, wearing a mask and petty larceny of less than $2,000.

The sheriff’s office said Dalesandro allegedly walked in to the Sharon Kwik Stop convenience store on York Street at about 5:45 p.m. on May 30 wearing a mask and a hooded sweatshirt.

David Joseph Dalesandro mugshot

David Joseph Dalesandro is accused of using a fake video game pistol to rob a convenience store.  (York County Sheriffs Office)

The suspect then flashed a fake gun tucked into the waistband of his pants at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.

SOUTH CAROLINA TEEN KILLED OVER BOTTLE OF WATER IN ‘SENSELESS’ SHOOTING BY SHELL GAS STATION OWNER: SHERIFF

The clerk opened the register and removed $300 before handing the cash to Dalesandro, the sheriff’s office said.

Nintendo gun allegedly used in robbery

The York County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina accused David Joseph Dalesandro of using a toy Nintendo "Duck Hunt" game gun to rob a convenience store. (York County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies spotted Dalesandro in the parking lot of a Dollar General down the street from the Kwik Stop.

SOUTH CAROLINA WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN WHEELCHAIR, BOYFRIEND KILLED AFTER CHARGING POLICE

When deputies searched the suspect, they found the "Duck Hunt" game pistol in Dalesandro’s pants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was arrested and booked in the York County Detention Center and held without bond.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.