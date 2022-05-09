South Carolina man accused of three sexual assaults is charged with violating probation, disorderly conduct

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 19-year-old South Carolina man accused of three sexual assaults who struck a plea deal that allowed him to avoid prison time last month was arrested for disorderly conduct and violating his probation on Monday morning, according to court records and an arrest report.

Bowen Gray Turner was originally facing two counts of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct for incidents that occurred in October 2018 and June 2019, but agreed to plead guilty to just one count of first-degree assault and battery in the latter case.

Circuit Judge Markley Dennis sentenced Turner to five years of probation under the Youthful Offender Act on April 8.

"If he has completed five years without any violations and has done all the counseling necessary, then he will not have to register as a sex offender," Dennis said at the hearing last month.

ACCUSED SOUTH CAROLINA RAPIST'S INNER CIRCLE ASKED ALLEGED VICTIM'S FAMILY TO STOP CHATTER ABOUT CASE: SISTER

On Monday, Turner was charged with violating that probation and disorderly conduct after an Orangeburg County sheriff's deputy made contact with the 19-year-old while he "staggered" in the middle of a road shortly before midnight, according to an arrest report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Turner, who had a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage," allegedly gave the deputy "untruthful responses" about what he was doing, initially saying that he came from a nearby bar but then saying he came out of the woods or was walking back from a gas station.

Turner eventually told the deputy that he had three drinks at a local bar that he bought from a bartender using his credit card, according to the arrest report.

The deputy placed Turner under arrest and advised him that he had to wear a mask due to COVID-19 protocols, at which point Turner allegedly said, "If you try to put that mask on me I will bite your f------ finger off." Turner was told that he's being recorded and he put the mask on.

Turner’s attorney, state Sen. Brad Hutto, did not return a request for comment on Monday.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Dallas Stoller was allegedly sexually assaulted by Turner in October 2018, her family has said. Turner was charged with first-degree criminal sexual misconduct in the case, but the prosecutor notified her family on April 6 that his office was dropping the charge "on the merit that she is no longer with us & cannot testify that it was non-consensual," Brette Tabatabai, Dallas Stoller’s older sister, wrote recently.

VICTIM ‘EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED’ AFTER SOUTH CAROLINA TEEN FACING 2 SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CHARGES GETS PROBATION

Stoller passed away in November 2021, more than three years after the alleged assault.

"To see him out and about, to see pictures of him walking around and just living his life, and to see the comments some people make on Facebook, or to see people defending him or to see that people take things off of her grave. That's really tough," Tabatabai told Fox News Digital earlier this month.

Another of Turner's alleged victims, Chloe Bess, has spoken publicly about being at a party in June 2019 when Turner pulled her behind a truck around 3 a.m. and sexually assaulted her.

"I just feel like no matter what we say it falls on deaf ears," Bess said at a news conference alongside her family last month after Turner was sentenced to five years of probation for assaulting her. "It’s a very defeating feeling, but I refuse to be defeated."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turner was also investigated for allegedly assaulting a third victim in April 2018 in Calhoun County, but no charges were ultimately filed, Sarah Ford, and attorney for the victims, told Fox News Digital.

Turner was being held on a $257.50 bond on Monday afternoon. Court records did not indicate that he had posted the bond.

Fox News's Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.