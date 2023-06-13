Expand / Collapse search
Coast Guard
Published

South Carolina Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues man aboard grounded boat

The man was aboard a 24-foot vessel grounded in Bulls Bay

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Coast Guard air rescues man in grounded vessel in South Carolina

Coast Guard air rescues man in grounded vessel in South Carolina

A helicopter crew hoisted the man from the boat in Bulls Bay.

A Coast Guard crew air rescued a stranded boater in South Carolina on Monday after his vessel became grounded. 

The helicopter crew hoisted the man from the 24-foot boot in Bulls Bay, 30 miles northeast of Charleston. 

A commercial salvage company called Coast Guard Sector Charleston alerted the Coast Guard around 5 p.m. saying they spotted a boat with one person aboard needing assistance. 

"The tidal fluctuations in our area can be extreme and prevent even shallow water rescue boats from being able to reach you in some areas," said Lt. Tucker Williams, an Air Station Savannah copilot on the case. "Checking the tides before boating and making safe speed in unfamiliar water can help prevent you from getting stuck in an emergency situation."  

Coast Guard South Carolina rescue

A Coast Guard crew pictured with a man they rescued in South Carolina by hoisting him onto a helicopter.  (U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard crew responded and hoisted the man into the chopper, which was caught on video. The helicopter was taken to the Mount Pleasant Regional Airport and the man had no reported medical concerns, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard rescues man on stranded boat

An image showing the grounded boat in Bulls Bay, South Carolina.  (U.S. Coast Guard)

An Isle of Palms Fire Department airboat crew also responded to the scene but was unable to reach the man because of the water depth. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.