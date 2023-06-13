South Carolina Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues man aboard grounded boat

A Coast Guard crew air rescued a stranded boater in South Carolina on Monday after his vessel became grounded.

The helicopter crew hoisted the man from the 24-foot boot in Bulls Bay, 30 miles northeast of Charleston.

A commercial salvage company called Coast Guard Sector Charleston alerted the Coast Guard around 5 p.m. saying they spotted a boat with one person aboard needing assistance.

"The tidal fluctuations in our area can be extreme and prevent even shallow water rescue boats from being able to reach you in some areas," said Lt. Tucker Williams, an Air Station Savannah copilot on the case. "Checking the tides before boating and making safe speed in unfamiliar water can help prevent you from getting stuck in an emergency situation."

The Coast Guard crew responded and hoisted the man into the chopper, which was caught on video. The helicopter was taken to the Mount Pleasant Regional Airport and the man had no reported medical concerns, the Coast Guard said.

An Isle of Palms Fire Department airboat crew also responded to the scene but was unable to reach the man because of the water depth.