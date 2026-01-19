Maryland Democrat’s bill seeks to ‘digitally unmask’ ICE agents after fatal Minneapolis shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Maryland Democrat is pushing to strip anonymity from ICE agents accused of violent or unconstitutional misconduct, proposing a new "digital unmasking" process that he says would preserve identifying data, so victims can pursue accountability in court.

The bill is being introduced by Maryland State Delegate David Moon, a Democrat and longtime Judiciary Committee leader, who says the measure is designed to ensure victims can identify federal agents accused of serious misconduct while limiting access to court-ordered civil rights or criminal cases.

"I’m introducing a bill to ‘digitally unmask’ anonymous ICE agents involved in violent or unconstitutional misconduct," Moon said in a post on X. "Maryland would use widely available technology to preserve identifying data so victims can seek justice in court for serious, credible cases."

The legislation would establish a process allowing courts to order the preservation and disclosure of digital information that could identify federal agents accused of violent or unconstitutional misconduct, targeting cases in which agents operate without visible identification during enforcement actions.

It defines "identifying digital data" broadly to include license plate information, cell tower and cell phone data, GPS and location data, image search results, StingRay records, facial recognition data and any other recoverable digital information that could help confirm an agent’s identity.

The bill limits access to that data to serious cases, requiring a court order issued in a civil lawsuit alleging violations of constitutional rights or in a criminal proceeding involving the alleged misconduct.

Under the proposal, the law would take effect Oct. 1, 2026, giving state agencies and courts time to establish procedures for preserving and handling the covered digital records.

Moon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the legislation.

Moon introduced the bill a day after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 7.

Cellphone video of the encounter has sparked widespread reaction from officials and lawmakers, as federal authorities moved quickly to defend the ICE agent involved in the shooting.

Federal officials have said the agent acted in self-defense after Good drove her vehicle toward him, with the Department of Homeland Security describing her actions as "an act of domestic terrorism."

Democrats and some local residents have sharply criticized the fatal shooting, condemning it as unjustified and urging that those responsible be held to account, with several lawmakers calling for an investigation and prosecution in the wake of widespread protests.