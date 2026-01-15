Democrats push anti-ICE bills nationwide after deadly Minneapolis shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic legislators are proposing legislation to block federal authorities from carrying out immigration enforcement across the country.

While some of the legislation is being pushed in red states where it is unlikely to find purchase, the wave of bills is also pushing blue states further to the left. In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing for a bill to allow people to sue federal officers alleging violations of their constitutional rights. Other New York Democrats are pushing to require federal authorities to secure warrants to search schools, hospitals and houses of worship.

Oregon Democrats plan to introduce a bill to allow residents to sue federal agents for violating their Fourth Amendment rights against unlawful search and seizure.

New Jersey Democrats have sent a trio of bills to Gov. Phil Murphy's desk that, if passed, would establish New Jersey as a "sanctuary state."

The three bills would ban local police from assisting in federal immigration raids, prohibit law enforcement from stopping someone based on their suspected immigration status, and prohibit government entities and healthcare facilities from sharing private data with ICE without a judicial warrant.

President Donald Trump's administration has said that non-cooperation policies in sanctuary jurisdictions only make immigration enforcement more dangerous and difficult.

California lawmakers are seeking to block immigration officials from making arrests at court appearances as well as ban state and local law enforcement from accepting roles with the Department of Homeland Security.

Democrats in red states are also sounding off, though their legislation is unlikely to go the distance. In Georgia, Democrats are pushing a four-bill package that would drastically limit federal immigration enforcement in the state.

Republicans are fending off similar efforts in New Hampshire and Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has threatened to file lawsuits against sanctuary cities and states. The administration points out that immigration arrests in normal jurisdictions typically see federal authorities take custody of migrants at jails. It is only in sanctuary areas where federal authorities must track down migrants after they are released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.