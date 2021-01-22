Some Portland marchers express regrets about attack on Dem HQ, anti-Biden graffiti: report

"This is the worst (expletive) march I’ve ever attended!" one marcher yelled during a Portland, Ore., Inauguration Day protest that turned into a riot, according to a report.

Some of the dozens of black-clad Antifa activists and anarchists who faced off against police and vandalized the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters with anti-Biden graffiti in the southeast part of the city Wednesday seemed to wonder exactly what the group's purpose was.

"Who set this (expletive) up?" another marcher questioned over a megaphone as the disjointed protest got underway, OregonLive.com reported.

"We don’t have leaders," was the reported answer.

Many of the rioters expressed their disdain for the police as well as the new president.

A tweet on PNW Youth Liberation Front’s Twitter page advertised the inauguration day rally as "F--- THE STATE. F--- BIDEN. LANDBACK. F--- 12." As of early Friday the tweet was still up although Twitter had restricted the account. ("F--- 12" refers to the police.)

The organizers also discouraged live streaming or "peace police."

The march was one of several that popped up in Portland and Seattle as President Biden took the oath of office in Washington on Wednesday.

The group also carried a banner with a picture of a gun that said, "We don’t want Biden -- we want revenge for police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres."

The marchers, who soon grew to around 200, shouted slogans such as, "No good cop, no good president!" and "Black Lives Matter!"

At the beginning of the march, protesters immediately clashed with police and attempted to take an officer's bicycle, which was quickly recovered.

The Portland Police Bureau said it made announcements from a loudspeaker, saying: "Officers have observed people in the area of Revolution Hall take an officer's bicycle and throw objects at retreating officers. Everyone at Revolution Hall is reminded to obey all laws."

"Roadways in the area remain open to vehicular traffic and no permit for use of area roadways have been approved. Pedestrians and demonstrators must obey all traffic laws and utilize sidewalks. Failure to obey this direction may result in citation or arrest."

Eventually, they ended up in another clash with police in a parking lot near a high school after not seeming to know where they were headed, OregonLive reported.

"I don’t know where the (expletive) I’m going, but I don’t give a (expletive)," a 20-year-old marcher shouted as the group tried to avoid a police roadblock.

She told OregonLive she was marching to remind people that she doesn’t want people forgetting "Black lives matter" just because former President Trump has left office.

Another marcher said he was rallying because "Black lives (expletive) matter. Injustice. It’s time for this to be done."

As the group reached a freeway ramp one person wondered aloud where they were going while another complained it was the worst one they had attended.

Soon after a woman said, "It’s not about making a riot happen if it’s not going to happen," some in the group reportedly began indiscriminately smashing windows at the Democratic Party of Oregon building and tagging it with anti-Biden language.

Some in the group grew frustrated with the destruction and left the rioters.

Police said they caught up with the rioters in the parking lot near the high school and arrested at least eight for disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and reckless burning. One of the rioters arrested had Molotov cocktails on him.

Marches like the one on Wednesday have frustrated police reform activists and Black Lives Matter members who say the senseless violence and destruction set the movement against police brutality back and turn people against the movement.

Many of those activists have distanced themselves from rioters and condemned the violence, according to OregonLive.