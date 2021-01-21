At least 2 Portland protesters arrested have prior history of unrest-related charges: Police records

At least two of the 15 people arrested during overnight protests and riots in Portland have been charged in connection with past unrest in the Oregon city, police records show.

Davis Alan Beeman, a 38-year-old Vancouver, Wash., man, and 25-year-old local resident Justin Bowen are allegedly no strangers to carrying out crimes at protests – and ending up in handcuffs, according to a review of past press releases from the Portland Police Bureau.

On Wednesday, Beeman and Bowen were among the 15 people arrested in connection with protests-turned-riots. Police later announced Beeman had been charged with disorderly conduct.

Bowen was charged with interfering with a peace officer, attempted assault on a public safety officer, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon and reckless endangerment, police said.

Records show a person with the same age, name and residency was arrested during a riot in October 2020 and charged with assault and unlawful use of pepper spray. Months earlier, in June, that person was charged with interfering with a police officer during one of "several demonstrations" in the city at the time, a police summary from the time states.

Meanwhile, someone named "Davis Beeman," who was also 38 and from Vancouver, was arrested during a riot in August, police said at the time. He was charged with reckless driving and interfering with a police officer, the police press release states.

On Thursday, roughly 150 protesters descended upon and damaged the headquarters for the Democratic Party of Oregon after 2:45 p.m., shortly after trying to steal an officer’s bicycle, the PPB said.

Once they reached the Democratic headquarters, people "broke out windows" and vandalized the building with graffiti, police said.

"People moved dumpsters in the street and lit the contents of one on fire," the police summary said.

Later in the night, shortly after 5:15 p.m., they blocked police from responding to an intersection where an occupied vehicle had rolled over and crashed, police said. They climbed on the vehicle and "appeared to begin trying to get people out of it."

"[P]eople from the crowd shouted at them, delaying their efforts to assist whomever was in the vehicle," police said. "Responding officers had to call for assistance just to make the scene safe."

Then, soon after 9 p.m., roughly 150 people made their way to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices with shields, batons and umbrellas, or wearing helmets or gas masks, police said. They allegedly tagged the building with graffiti.

A group of about 100 people also marched in Seattle on Wednesday, where police said windows were broken at a federal courthouse, and officers arrested three people, police and local affiliate Q13 Seattle reported.

The crowd called for the abolition of ICE and several people set fire to an American flag outside the federal immigration court, The Seattle Times reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.