Snowy weather underway across Rockies as warm-up forecast for much of US

A big snowstorm is underway Thursday across the Rockies, bringing the most snow so far this season for the region.

SNOWY WEATHER FORECAST FOR WEST, IMPACTING TRAVEL

The cold front associated with this system is forecast to bring the risk of strong-to-severe weather, including tornadoes across the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys on Friday.

Large hail, damaging winds, a few tornadoes and heavy rain will all be a potential threat into Friday night.

Meanwhile, a wild warm-up for much of the country will continue into the weekend, with temperatures up to 30 degrees above average.

Widespread record highs will be possible.

Ninety-degree temperatures will also be possible in southern Texas.

The warm air will spread into the East on Saturday.