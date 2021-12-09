Expand / Collapse search
Snowy weather underway across Rockies as warm-up forecast for much of US

Strong-to-severe weather is expected across Mississippi, Tennessee, Ohio valleys on Friday

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for December 9 Video

National weather forecast for December 9

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

A big snowstorm is underway Thursday across the Rockies, bringing the most snow so far this season for the region.   

SNOWY WEATHER FORECAST FOR WEST, IMPACTING TRAVEL

Western snow forecast

Western snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

The cold front associated with this system is forecast to bring the risk of strong-to-severe weather, including tornadoes across the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys on Friday.  

Severe storm threat 

Severe storm threat  (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, a few tornadoes and heavy rain will all be a potential threat into Friday night. 

Friday night storms

Friday night storms (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, a wild warm-up for much of the country will continue into the weekend, with temperatures up to 30 degrees above average.  

Record warmth in the South

Record warmth in the South (Credit: Fox News)

Widespread record highs will be possible.  

Ninety-degree temperatures will also be possible in southern Texas.  

Record warmth for the East

Record warmth for the East (Credit: Fox News)

The warm air will spread into the East on Saturday.  

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC's "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004.

