Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Snowy weather forecast for Upper Midwest, Great Lakes

The system is expected to shift eastward

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Beginning Tuesday a winter system is expected to bring an additional couple of inches of snow across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. 

2021'S BIGGEST AND WILDEST WEATHER MOMENTS

The winter storm has a good chance of giving Chicago its first snow of the season, the latest the city has ever waited for its first snow. 

The system then shifts East where light snow is expected in Pennsylvania and upstate New York.

Winter weather alerts across upper Midwest, Great Lakes

Winter weather alerts across upper Midwest, Great Lakes (Credit: Fox News)



In the western US, the remarkable series of winter storms continue. 

COLORADO BACKCOUNTRY SKIER DIES IN CHRISTMAS EVE AVALANCHE: 'WAS CAUGHT, FULLY BURIED, AND KILLED'

Western snow forecast

Western snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Snowfall totals in the Sierra Nevada could reach an additional 3-5 feet, bringing the seasonal snowfall to 8 feet. 

Additional mountain ranges seeing big snowfall totals include the Oregon Cascades, Tetons and the Colorado Rockies where up to 3 feet of snow is likely through Wednesday. 

Wind chill alerts for Montana, Dakotas

Wind chill alerts for Montana, Dakotas (Credit: Fox News)



Finally, an arctic blast has sent temperatures plummeting in the Northwest and Great Basin. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wind Chill Advisories have been issued as "feels-like" temperatures could reach -30 to -40 across Montana and the Dakotas. 

Your Money