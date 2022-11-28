Expand / Collapse search
Snow, rain and ice expected in Western US before storm heads to Midwest

Plains, Mississippi Valley facing thunderstorm risk this week

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An active weather pattern has set up across the U.S. with another strong storm moving in from the West. 

This storm will bring heavy snow, rain and ice to the Cascades through the Rockies before spreading up into the Midwest. 

The national forecast for Monday, Nov. 28.

The national forecast for Monday, Nov. 28. (Fox News)

Parts of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado could see eight inches of snow, while some areas are forecast to get up to a foot. 

Expected snowfall totals for this week around the U,S.

Expected snowfall totals for this week around the U,S. (Fox News)

On the warmer side of the storm where temperatures are above average, the cold front associated with this system will enhance the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms over the Plains into the Mississippi Valley Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Expected rainfall totals for the Southeast this week.

Expected rainfall totals for the Southeast this week. (Fox News)

Heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."