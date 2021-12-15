Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Snow forecast in northern Plains as severe weather possible for Midwest, Mississippi Valley

The West remains active

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Another day and night of severe weather will be possible Wednesday for parts of the Midwest and upper and middle Mississippi Valley.  

KENTUCKY CANDLE FACTORY WORKER SPEAKS OUT; TORNADO SURVIVORS HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

Severe storm threat

Severe storm threat (Credit; Fox News)

A strong cold front will crash into record-breaking warmth, bringing the threat of large hail, strong and damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes.  

Futuretrack

Futuretrack (Credit; Fox News)

Not far behind the front, snow and a wintry mix will fall for parts of the northern Plains and the temperatures will drop significantly as the cold air pushes to the southern and eastern U.S.  

Temperature shifts

Temperature shifts (Credit; Fox News)

Temperatures will be 25-40 degrees above average ahead of this storm system, with some cities feeling the warmest December temperatures of all time. 

Snow forecast for the West

Snow forecast for the West (Credit; Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The West remains active with heavy snow for the mountains and rain along the coast, from the Northwest down into California.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money