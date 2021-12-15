Snow forecast in northern Plains as severe weather possible for Midwest, Mississippi Valley

Another day and night of severe weather will be possible Wednesday for parts of the Midwest and upper and middle Mississippi Valley.

KENTUCKY CANDLE FACTORY WORKER SPEAKS OUT; TORNADO SURVIVORS HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

A strong cold front will crash into record-breaking warmth, bringing the threat of large hail, strong and damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes.

Not far behind the front, snow and a wintry mix will fall for parts of the northern Plains and the temperatures will drop significantly as the cold air pushes to the southern and eastern U.S.

Temperatures will be 25-40 degrees above average ahead of this storm system, with some cities feeling the warmest December temperatures of all time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The West remains active with heavy snow for the mountains and rain along the coast, from the Northwest down into California.