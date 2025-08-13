White House reviewing all Smithsonian museum, exhibit content before America 250 celebration in 2026

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration is cracking down on the Smithsonian Institution ahead of America's 250th anniversary celebration next year, requiring specific national museums and affiliated exhibits to "reflect the unity, progress, and enduring values that define the American story."

In a letter penned to Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch III, Trump administration officials laid out a review process that the institution will undergo in order to ensure alignment with President Donald Trump's "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History" executive order.

"This initiative aims to ensure alignment with the President’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions," the letter reads.

The following museums are included during Phase I of the comprehensive internal review: the National Museums of American History, Natural History, African American History and Culture, and American Indian; the National Air and Space Museum; the Smithsonian American Art Museum; the National Portrait Gallery and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.

The administration said the review is "rooted in respect" for the institution's mission and contributions, and the goal is not to interfere with daily operations, but to highlight "historically accurate, uplifting, and inclusive portrayals of America’s heritage."

The review has five focus points, ranging from an analysis of current and future content within exhibitions at the museums to ensuring that all guidelines for museum content reflect the "Smithsonian's original mission."

Museum curators and senior staff will also be interviewed to "better understand the selection process, exhibition approval workflows, and any frameworks currently guiding exhibition content."

The administration is also asking that the aforementioned museums provide them with all materials – including digital files – for current, upcoming and traveling exhibitions; educational resources; external partnerships; grant-related documentation; survey responses; and internal guidelines and governance.

All of those items will be reviewed by staff tasked with ensuring the institution aligns with Trump's order.

A 120-day implementation guideline was given, but the museums are expected to act on some parts of the process within 30 days of receiving the letter from the administration.

The immediate tasks include submitting current exhibition descriptions, draft plans for upcoming shows, America 250 programming materials, and internal guidelines used in exhibition development. The museums will also choose a staff liaison to serve as the primary contact point during the review process, which will also include on-site observational visits.

Within 120 days, the museums will be expected to implement corrections to content, if needed, and to replace any "divisive or ideologically driven language with unifying, historically accurate, and constructive descriptions."

The Trump administration anticipates completing the review in early 2026 and described the process as "a collaborative and forward-looking opportunity" that focuses on "the strength, breadth, and achievements of the American story."

"By focusing on Americanism—the people, principles, and progress that define our nation—we can work together to renew the Smithsonian’s role as the world’s leading museum institution," the letter read.

It concluded by saying that the goal is for the Smithsonian Institution to remain "vibrant, trusted and inspiring for generations to come."