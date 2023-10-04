Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon

Small planes crashes through Oregon home, killing 2 on board

3rd occupant of plane seriously injured after crash in Newberg, Oregon

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A small plane crashed through the roof of a home in Oregon on Tuesday, killing two and seriously injuring another aboard the aircraft, officials said.

The small plane was seen spiraling toward the ground around 7 p.m. before ultimately crashing near North Cedar Street in Newberg, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said in a statement. 

Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls and found the plane resting partially in a residential home and part in the backyard after smashing through the roof, fire officials said. The aircraft and home never caught fire, though crews were ready to respond.

Firefighters initially confirmed two occupants were inside the plane. One occupant was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was pulled from the plane debris and airlifted to a Portland trauma center with serious injuries.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE SENATOR WHO DIED IN UTAH PLANE CRASH RECENTLY EARNED COMMERCIAL PILOT'S LICENSE: REPORT

  • plane crashed through roof
    Image 1 of 2

    Three people were aboard the aircraft when it plummeted out of the sky and crashed. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was hospitalized with serious injuries. ( )

  • plane crashed through roof
    Image 2 of 2

    It is unclear what caused the small aircraft to spiral out of the sky and crash into the roof of a residential home in Newberg, Oregon, on Wednesday evening. ( )

As crews continued searching the debris, they found the aircraft had a third occupant, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

firefighters and plane wreckage in home

Fire officials said the home and the plane never caught fire. (Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue )

No injuries were reported on the ground or near the home when the plane crashed, fire officials said. 

OKLAHOMA WOMAN ON RIDING LAWN MOWER STRUCK, KILLED BY WING OF SMALL AIRPLANE

Multiple people inside the home when the plane crashed, but fire officials said they were all able to evacuate safely. The Red Cross is assisting the family after they were displaced from their home.

fire officials outside home

No one inside the home or on the ground were injured when the plane crashed into the home, fire officials said. (Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue )

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police and officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of death and what led the plane to crash into the home.