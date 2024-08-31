Expand / Collapse search
US

Small plane with 2 people on board crashes into Oregon townhouses, 1 resident missing

Officials haven't confirmed if there were any injuries or deaths in the crash

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Small plane crashes in residential neighborhood in Oregon Video

Small plane crashes in residential neighborhood in Oregon

The plane went down not far from Portland International Airport. (Credit: KPTV)

A small plane with two people on board crashed Saturday morning into a row of townhouses in a residential neighborhood of Fairview not far from the Portland International Airport and Troutdale Airport in Oregon, officials confirmed. 

One person from a townhouse that the plane struck is missing, Gresham Fire Chief Scott Lewis told reporters. Neighbors living in the adjoining townhouses have been evacuated. Officials did not provide an update on the two people on board the plane.

"The plane hit a power pole and so the impact of that appears to have caused some of the plane pieces to come off so, like I said, there’s really kind of two crash areas, so to speak, and debris kind of all around," Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer John Plock said. 

After hitting the pole, the plane then slammed into the roof of a townhouse. 

firefighters at scene of plane crash

A small plane crashed Saturday morning in a residential neighborhood not far from the Portland International Airport in Oregon, officials confirmed.  (KPTV)

Videos shared on social media showed a fire and a large plume of smoke that could be seen high over the tree line in Fairview. 

The twin-engine Cessna 421C went down around 10:30 a.m., the FAA said. 

Gresham Fire said on Facebook that it had responded with the help of other agencies, including The Port of Portland, Portland Fire and Rescue, and Clackamas Fire.

The plane came down even closer to the smaller Troutdale Airport, which describes itself as a "flight training and recreational airport." 

fairview-1

A plane crashed into a multi-residential building on Heartwood Circle in Fairview, Ore. (KPTV)

Officials have not confirmed if there are any injuries or deaths. 

Map of the crash

A map of where the plane crashed.  (Fox News)

Thousands of residents were left without power in the area after the pole went down, officials said. 

Roof caved in after plane crash

The plane crashed into a row of townhouses.  (KPTV)

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. 