Published
September 26, 2017

Small earthquake hits island in Alaska's Aleutian chain

By | Associated Press

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A magnitude 4.6 earthquake has hit an island in Alaska's Aleutians chain.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reports that the earthquake struck 3:24 p.m. Sunday Alaska time on Adak Island near the far west end of the Aleutians. The center initially reported the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2, but it is now reporting the magnitude is 4.6.

The epicenter was 8 miles (13 kilometers) southwest of the village of Adak, which has a population of about 300. The earthquake was 48 miles (76 kilometers) deep.

The center says there are no reports of damage.