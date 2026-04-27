Slain NYPD hero Jonathan Diller's killer learns fate as widow describes 'life sentence of grief'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man convicted in the cold-blooded killing of NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller was sentenced Monday to 115 years to life in prison, as a judge made clear the defendant will "most certainly die in a prison cell."

Guy Rivera, 36, was handed the sentence in a Queens courtroom after being convicted of aggravated manslaughter and attempted murder in the March 2024 shooting of the 31-year-old detective during a traffic stop in Far Rockaway, according to Fox 5 New York and the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Rivera was also convicted of attempting to murder NYPD Sgt. Sasha Rosen, who was on scene during the shooting.

The sentencing unfolded inside a packed courtroom, where Diller’s family delivered emotional statements about the devastation left behind — what his widow has described as a "life sentence of grief."

TENNESSEE REPEAT FELON CHARGED IN RHODES COLLEGE STUDENT'S 2021 MURDER LEARNS HIS FATE

Before handing down the sentence, Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise acknowledged the family’s pain — while underscoring the reality Rivera now faces.

"The defendant killed your loved one… there are no words in the English language that are going to take away the pain and suffering," Aloise said. "Not even the knowledge that this defendant will most certainly die in a prison cell and I promise you he will."

Rivera was found guilty earlier this month of aggravated manslaughter, attempted murder of a police officer and multiple weapons charges. However, the jury acquitted him of first-degree murder, a decision that drew fierce backlash from law enforcement officials and the detective’s supporters.

FAMILY OF FALLEN VIRGINIA POLICE OFFICER SAY EXPECTING FATHER, 25, 'NEVER HESITATED' TO HELP THOSE IN NEED

That verdict has continued to spark backlash.

The split decision came after tense deliberations, with jurors initially sent back after one member broke ranks during polling, forcing further discussion before a final verdict was reached.

Following the verdict, a former NYPD sergeant said on "FOX & Friends First" that jurors "absolutely missed the mark" by rejecting the top charge.

DANIEL PENNY DEFENSE EYES MANHATTAN DA ALVIN BRAGG FOR POTENTIAL MALICIOUS PROSECUTION LAWSUIT

"When you intentionally bring an illegal firearm onto a street, you hold it in your hand, and you pull a trigger, you know the consequences," Joseph Imperatrice said at the time. "For this jury to turn around and not think for one second that that was murder… that’s intentional, and they absolutely missed the mark here."

Legal analysts also raised concerns in the days after the verdict.

"You attempted to kill the one officer, but then they struggled with intent on the first-degree charge… it does seem as though there was some misunderstanding as far as the law goes," Fox News contributor Josh Ritter said.

REPEAT OFFENDER KILLS 2 DEPUTIES DAYS AFTER $50K BOND DESPITE LONG VIOLENT RECORD: POLICE

According to prosecutors, the deadly encounter unfolded on March 25, 2024, when Diller and members of the NYPD’s Community Response Team approached a suspiciously parked vehicle in Far Rockaway.

Authorities said Rivera ignored repeated commands to exit the vehicle before pulling a .380-caliber handgun and firing, striking Diller in the abdomen below his bulletproof vest.

After shooting Diller, Rivera pointed the gun at Sgt. Rosen and pulled the trigger, but the weapon jammed, prosecutors said. Diller managed to wrestle the gun away before collapsing from his injuries.

COP WHO KILLED DRUG SUSPECT WITH IGLOO COOLER APPEALS CONVICTION THAT MADE HIM AN EXAMPLE

He later died at the hospital.

Diller, who had been off duty earlier that day, had been at a park with his wife and young son before being called in.

"The last words Detective Jonathan Diller told his wife were ‘I love you,’" Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

GOT A TIP?

In a statement following the sentencing, Katz said the punishment ensures Rivera "will never be free again to terrorize the streets of New York City."

"Jonathan Diller represented the very best of law enforcement: courage, commitment and service to community," she said. "The void left by his senseless loss… is immeasurable."

In court, Diller’s widow spoke directly about the life that was taken from her family.

"The court has called this manslaughter. But for me, there is nothing lesser about the loss I live with every day," she said. "There is silence in my home where there should be his voice… I live with conversations that will never happen."

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

His mother also described a life permanently shattered.

"On March 25th, 2024, this defendant made the conscious choice to pull the trigger and take Jonathan's life, robbing him of his future and destroying my life at the same time, she said. "Since March 25th, 2024. My world has been completely shattered. Everything feels empty without him."

"I didn’t just lose my son, I lost watching him continue to grow, to love, to be the incredible father that I knew he would always be," she continued.

The case has become a broader symbol of frustration among law enforcement, with critics pointing to repeat offenders and what they describe as failures in the justice system.

Outside court, a large showing of NYPD officers gathered in support of Diller’s family, underscoring the impact the case has had across the department.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Diller was posthumously promoted to Detective First Grade. He is survived by his wife and young son.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion and Taylor Penley contributed to this report.