Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire

Skier triggers avalanche on Mount Washington, suffers life-threatening injury

Dominic Torro, 30, assisted by his friend and another skier while waiting to be rescued

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A New Hampshire man was rescued from Mount Washington Saturday after triggering an avalanche and suffering a life-threatening leg injury while skiing.

Dominic Torro, 30, was coming down "Airplane Gully" around 11:35 a.m. in a wilderness area with a friend when the incident happened, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a press release. 

Torro's friend and another skier went to Torro and called 911. No one else was caught in the avalanche.

The distress call was first relayed to U.S. Forest Service Snow Rangers, but it was outside their jurisdiction. New Hampshire Fire and Game Conservation Officers diverted their efforts from a deer case investigation to the rescue call.

NH MAN PLOTTED TO KILL PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, SUPPORTERS AT CAMPAIGN EVENT: DOJ

Skier generic photo

The 30-year-old man from Bow, New Hampshire, was coming down "Airplane Gully" on Mount Washington when he triggered an avalanche.  (Angelika Warmuth/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Authorities worked on a rescue plan for a National Guard helicopter and the Mount Washington Auto Road Sno-Cat vehicle.

"Concern about specific and needed medical action rose to the level that a joint phone call was made to a highly experienced back country paramedic in order to give medical guidance to the two skiers giving the aid," Sgt. Glen Lucas said in the release. "The guidance was given and Torro was stabilized."

While waiting for the helicopter, the skiers shoveled out an area on the side slope so a paramedic and litter basket that would be lowered down from the helicopter would have enough space to load Torro and hoist him back up.

COUPLE WHO ALLEGEDLY TIED UP ADOPTED CHILD WITH DOG LEASH, KEPT HER IN 'DUNGEON ROOM,' FACING LAWSUIT

Mt Washington file

Skiers enjoy the snow sport on Mount Washington in New Hampshire. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Torro was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. A message seeking his condition was left with a spokesperson by the Associated Press Monday.

Mount Washington is 6,288 feet tall. The Mount Washington Avalanche Center said it is currently in a general advisory period, but not yet in a daily hazard rating.

The two skiers who assisted Torro decided to hike out and ski down on their own. They safely made it to their vehicles and off the mountain, officials said.

Lift at Mt Washington

Ski lift can be seen on Mount Washington in New Hampshire. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This concerted effort was another display of fluid teamwork from multiple organizations," Lucas said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.