Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

US

Trans student allegedly assaults conservative activist with a bike lock in video: 'Wanted to kill me'

Student Paige Neumann told Fox News host Laura Ingraham she did not engage with Nguyen before the incident

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Trans student arrested after allegedly wielding bike lock in stunning video Video

Trans student arrested after allegedly wielding bike lock in stunning video

Liam Thanh Tam Nguyen, also known as Alyssa, was recently arrested by Texas police after a video showed Nguyen attacking a conservative student with a bike lock. (Credit: Turning Point USA)

A conservative student at a Texas university was allegedly assaulted by a trans student wielding a bike lock as a weapon, disturbing video shows.

Turning Point USA chapter President Paige Neumann took a video of the incident at the University of Texas, Dallas, Monday. The footage shows the suspect, identified by authorities as 20-year-old Liam Thanh Tam Nguyen, grabbing his bike before swinging a bike lock at the camerawoman. 

Nguyen, who also identifies by the name Alyssa, was arrested and booked into Collin County Jail the same day.

The alleged assailant was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Dallas Observer, plus one count of attempting to take a weapon from an officer and one count of assault of a peace officer.

ICE DETAINS TUFTS UNIVERSITY STUDENT AMID TRUMP ADMIN'S CAMPUS CRACKDOWN

Split images of liam/alyssa nguyen

Liam Thanh Tam Nguyen, who goes by the name Alyssa, was arrested over the bike lock incident. (Cooper Machicek/Collin County Jail)

Turning Point USA posted video of the incident on X, writing that the attacker "struck Paige in the head with a metal bike lock, hitting her with enough force to shatter her phone."

Another student named Grace had her phone destroyed in the incident, according to the student organization.

"Paige has filed a police report with the university, and authorities are taking the matter seriously as they search for the suspect," Turning Point USA said.

During an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday, Neumann opened up about the experience, confirming she had sustained a head injury from the incident.

Conservative student details being assaulted with bike lock at Texas school Video

"It did hit the back of my head," Neumann said. "That is exactly what happened. It hit me almost on my neck.

IVY LEAGUE ANTI-ISRAEL RINGLEADER MAHMOUD KHALIL WITHHELD DETAILS OF FOREIGN TIES FROM VISA APPLICATION: FEDS

"If he would have aimed a little bit lower, I could have been paralyzed. I think he wanted to kill me."

Nguyen in video

Nguyen faces multiple charges after the incident. (Cooper Machicek)

The conservative also said she did nothing to provoke the incident, maintaining she said "zero words to him at all" before the alleged attack transpired.

"I [was] just talking with my officers as I do every week," Neumann said. "I said zero words to him, and he started attacking me. He swung the bike lock. It hit our table, our phones were destroyed and my head was severely injured."

Neumann's head still hurts from the incident, she said, and she plans to see a doctor about the injury soon.

Split image of bike lock and paige

Turning Point USA chapter President Paige Neumann sustained a head injury during the bike lock incident. (Cooper Machicek/Fox News Channel)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"It does hurt. … I'm going to get X-rays done tomorrow to make sure that I'm OK, but it definitely hurts," she said.

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.