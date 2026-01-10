Six killed in series of Mississippi shootings, individual in custody: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least six people were killed in a series of related shootings in eastern Mississippi, and authorities have taken someone into custody, according to reports.

While details are limited, Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott wrote about the incident in a social media post.

"Unfortunately, tonight we have dealt with tragedy in our community. Multiple innocent lives lost due to violence. We do have the individual in custody and no longer poses a threat to our community. I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers. Law enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible," Scott wrote.

On Saturday morning, Scott confirmed the number of victims to NBC News and said that the shooting took place in three different locations, according to local outlet WTVA.

No information regarding a possible motive or the identities of any persons of interest or suspects has been shared. Authorities are expected to update the public later Saturday morning.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Clay County Sheriff's Office for comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.