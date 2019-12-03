6 Camp Pendleton Marines plead guilty to human trafficking, drug charges, 1st Marine Division says

Six of nearly two dozen Marines detained this summer on human trafficking and drug-related charges have pleaded guilty, the 1st Marine Division said Tuesday.

They were among 23 other Marines from Camp Pendleton in California who were detained in July on human trafficking, drug distribution and weapons charges.

Of those 23 Marines, 13 have requested separation from service instead of courts-martial, Lt. Cameron Edinburgh said in a press release. Their requests have been approved.

Officials are still reviewing charges for the remaining four Marines.

The 23 Marines were arrested during three separate incidents.

During a Battalion formation in July, 16 Marines were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking-related activities and drug charges.

An additional eight Marines were taken aside for questioning regarding their involvement in the alleged offenses. The next day, a Navy sailor and two other Marines were also arrested, investigators said.

Earlier in July, two Camp Pendleton-based Marines were arrested and accused of transporting illegal immigrants for money, according to a federal complaint obtained by Fox 5.

Camp Pendleton is located near Oceanside, about 50 miles north of San Diego.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun and Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.