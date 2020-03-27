Sister of Illinois’ first coronavirus death also dead of virus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The older sister of the first person to die from the coronavirus in Illinois also has died of the virus, according to reports.

Wanda Bailey’s death Wednesday at a hospital in Olympia Fields came nine days after her sister’s, according to reports.

Patricia Frieson, a retired Chicago nurse, was 61 when she died March 16. Her family said she suffered from asthma, WGN-TV reported. They thought she was having an asthma attack when she was admitted to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Bailey, of Crete, was 63 when she died, the station reported.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Bailey had underlying medical conditions-- hypertension, heart disease and COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Twenty-six people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

Illinois now has 2,538 coronavirus cases. That number rose by 673 in one day, a huge jump, according to the station.

Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday scolded those ignoring his statewide stay at home order, Fox 32 reported.

“It doesn’t care that you don’t believe that it is dangerous,” Pritzker said. “The virus could care less if you think that I’m overreacting.”