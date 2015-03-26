Sin City Daredevils Can Take 'Stratosphere' Freefall From 829 Feet

LAS VEGAS -- Visitors to the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas no longer need an elevator to get down from Sin City's highest building.

A new ride is giving daredevils a cable, a platform and a chance to jump to a blue and black target 829 feet below.

SkyJump Las Vegas has opened as the world's highest commercial decelerator descent.

A cable line guides jumpers down from a metal platform, with views of the Las Vegas Strip along the way.

The ride was certified by Guinness World Records as the highest of its kind.