Last Update December 1, 2015

Sin City Daredevils Can Take 'Stratosphere' Freefall From 829 Feet

By | Associated Press
Sr. Master Sgt. Darryl LeBouef jumps from the 108th floor of the Stratosphere Casino, Hotel and Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada, Tuesday, April 20, 2010, during the Grand Opening of SkyJump Las Vegas. LeBouef’s 855-ft leap officially set a Guinness World Record for highest commercial decelerated descent.

LAS VEGAS -- Visitors to the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas no longer need an elevator to get down from Sin City's highest building.

A new ride is giving daredevils a cable, a platform and a chance to jump to a blue and black target 829 feet below.

SkyJump Las Vegas has opened as the world's highest commercial decelerator descent.
A cable line guides jumpers down from a metal platform, with views of the Las Vegas Strip along the way.

The ride was certified by Guinness World Records as the highest of its kind.