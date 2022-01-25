'Significant uptick in crime' alarms city's citizens who describe thefts, violence

Denver locals told Fox News the city's increasing crime was "alarming" and described their experiences with theft and violence.

"When you're constantly hearing people's cars being broken into or someone randomly being attacked … it's a shocker," a security officer, Donfred Metayer, said.

From 2020 to 2021, Denver property crime increased nearly 27%, with car thefts climbing nearly 61%, and burglaries almost 32%, according to The Denver Post. Reported violent crime increased nearly 6%.

"We've seen a significant uptick in crime, not only in property crimes, but in violent crime," Denver Police Protection Association Vice President Tyson Worrell told Fox News.

DENVER GANG ‘THE SOPRANOS’ FINANCED DRUG ADDICTIONS BY STEALING VEHICLES, WEAPONS: AUTHORITIES

Metayer told Fox News it's something he sees "all the time."

"Constantly seeing a lot of drug activity going on … a lot of shooting up and just ordinary violence," he said.

One Denver local said he felt "alarmed by the fact that crime is going up. I think people feel unsafe."

Similarly, Scout & Molly's Boutique Business Manager Liz Wigod said: "It's becoming less safe."

Wigod, who commutes from nearby Broomfield, told Fox News her son had his car stolen twice and her own garage broken into.

Several other Denver residents either experienced motor vehicle theft or knew someone who had.

"We're seeing auto thefts as a big one that's just astronomically gone up," Worrell said, adding that residents have also seen their catalytic converters go missing.

Metayer told Fox News: "I've gotten my car broken into on the job."

Another woman said her father-in-law had his car and rental car stolen within two weeks.

Some Denver residents said they were aware of the crime increase, but had not felt an impact.

"The place I live, work, I feel safe," one man told Fox News.

Another woman said: "It can be pretty scary."

She said she does "see a lot of petty theft," but the crime "doesn't seem too bad from my perspective."

Another woman said: "It hasn't affected me too much, personally."

The crime increase has reached beyond the city limits of Denver. Colorado had a record year for violent and property crime in 2021, according to a FOX31.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A woman described walking home one night with her husband in Denver, when a homeless man said "I'm going to kill you."

WATCH:

Her husband, a "calm, cool and collected guy" replied "hey, you need to back up," the woman said.

"The homeless guy maced us and then proceeded to throw my husband on the ground," she told Fox News. Her husband shattered his elbow and needed immediate surgery, the woman said.

"I didn't call the cops because I think they're just inundated with this sort of problem … I think a lot of people are defeated," she added.