Denver gang ‘The Sopranos’ financed drug addictions by stealing vehicles, weapons: authorities

Eleven alleged members of a Denver drug-using group calling themselves "The Sopranos" have been indicted by a grand jury, according to a report.

The group’s members, ages 21 to 42, are allegedly linked to thefts of $950,000 in vehicles, weapons and other items to support their fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine addictions and lavish lifestyles, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said, FOX 31 of Denver reported.

But unlike the fictional New Jersey mobsters in the TV series that ran from 1999 to 2007, the Colorado crew is facing the possibility of real-life prison time for their alleged crimes, FOX 31 reported.

The suspects allegedly targeted what they called "puffers" – unattended vehicles that were left with the engine running. They also allegedly made quick purchases anytime they found credit cards inside any of the vehicles they stole, authorities said.

Other vehicles were allegedly stolen by having one group member break into a car and start the engine using a screwdriver, while another group member acted as a lookout or getaway driver, FOX 31 reported.

The group’s members would allegedly share information about how to best perform crimes and sometimes posted livestreams of their alleged crimes on the internet, the report said.

The alleged crimes cited in the indictments happened between Feb. 19 and Sept. 29, the report said.

Charged in connection with the case are Timothy James Boles, 27; Daniel Holman, 42; Richardlee Martin Ortiz, 28; Lanea Dawn Rodriguez, 23; Guillermo Jesus Hernandez, 21; Danea Lynn Holman, 39; Daysha Ann Holman, 22; Elisha Monique Martinez, 30; Rachel Christine Montour, 22; Sierra Sandoval, 22; and Ariel Sosa, 21, according to FOX 31.