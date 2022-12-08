Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Shooting at suburban Atlanta Walmart leaves 1 injured

GA police detained people at the scene but no arrests were made

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in suburban Atlanta say one person was shot and injured Wednesday in a shooting near the automotive center at a Walmart store.

WALMART EMPLOYEE IN CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, KILLS 6 WITH PISTOL, POLICE SAY

Investigators said two groups of people had a dispute outside the store in Cobb County and shots were fired, news outlets reported. The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, and information on the extent of the injuries was not immediately available. No other injuries were reported.

A police officer speaks to a woman outside a Walmart store on Dec. 7, 2022, in Kennesaw, GA. Police in suburban Atlanta say one person was shot and injured in a shooting near the automotive center at a Walmart store.

A police officer speaks to a woman outside a Walmart store on Dec. 7, 2022, in Kennesaw, GA. Police in suburban Atlanta say one person was shot and injured in a shooting near the automotive center at a Walmart store. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Police said they detained several people for questioning but that no arrest had been made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the initial report was that there was an active shooter at the Walmart shortly after noon, so they mobilized a large number of officers and evacuated the store. The business was expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon, police said.