Shooting spree near Penn State campus leaves four dead, including gunman, police say

A Pennsylvania man killed himself after going on a shooting spree Thursday night which started at a bar near Penn State’s main campus, police say.

State College Police Department received a 911 call about 10:14 p.m., reporting “persons shot” inside the P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill, two miles from Penn State.

Police arrive to find Dean Beachy, 62, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. His 19-year-old son, Steven, died Friday afternoon at a hospital from a gunshot wound to the torso.

A third victim, 21-year-old Nicole Abrino, was shot in the chest and transferred to a hospital in Pittsburgh, where she remained Friday. Her condition was unknown.

According to police, Witmer and Abrino were sitting at the bar together when Witmer walked over to the side of the bar where the Beachy’s sat.

That’s when they say he took out a handgun and opened fired. Police have yet to determine what led Witmer to taking his gun out.

Witmer then fled the scene and crashed his vehicle at the intersection of Waupelani Drive and Tussey Lane at 10:46 p.m. Police were notified and began to canvass the area.

At 11:09 p.m. police were dispatched to a burglary in progress with gunshots fired.

Once on the scene, authorities find the homeowner, of 83-year-old George McCormick, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. They also discovered Witmer, deceased in the living room with what appeared to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police say McCormick’s home was picked at random and there was known relationship between him and the shooter.

Little information about the shooter was known but he was described as being in the military.

