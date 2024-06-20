Shooting at Oakland Juneteenth celebration leaves multiple injured, police say

A shooting that erupted at Oakland’s Juneteenth celebrations during an "illegal sideshow involving vehicles and motorbikes" has left several people injured, police say.

The Oakland Police Department says the violence broke out around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday when "roughly 5,000 people [were] participating in events at and around Lake Merritt."

"The crowds were peaceful until around 8:15 p.m., when an illegal sideshow involving vehicles and motorbikes occurred near Grand Avenue and Bellevue Avenue," police said in a statement. "A short time later, a fight broke out, and as the crowd headed towards the altercation, multiple shots were fired. Officers located several victims who were struck by the gunfire."

Police said there were no immediate reports of fatalities and the exact number of those who were shot remains under investigation.

"No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting," the Oakland Police Department added. "It is currently unknown if there was a single shooter or multiple shooters involved."

Investigators also said following the shooting, "officers attempted to guide the crowd into a safe area," but "during this effort, some individuals in the crowd punched and pushed officers, resulting in minor injuries."

One person is reported to have been taken into custody for assaulting an officer.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said earlier in the day that "Juneteenth represents the moment when enslaved Black Americans deep in Confederate territory finally learned of their freedom two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

"I am proud of Oakland’s deep history in the struggle for Black liberation and we are committed to continuing that fight until everyone has a fair shot at a happy, healthy life, regardless of the color of their skin," she added. "Today, let’s reflect on the dark history of slavery and racism in our nation, celebrate the work that has been achieved, and recommit ourselves to true liberation."