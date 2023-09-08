Shooting at Lil Baby concert inside Memphis' FedExForum arena leaves 1 injured: police

A shooting at a concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday night left one person critically wounded, police said.

The Memphis Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:23 p.m. at 191 Beale Street, the address of the FedExForum arena, which is used by the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man shot and subsequently transported him to Regional One Health Medical Center, police said. He is in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

About an hour later the police said they did not know the identity of the suspected shooter.

LAS VEGAS OFFICIALS APPROVE DESIGN OF MEMORIAL COMMEMORATING THE 58 VICTIMS OF THE 2017 MASS SHOOTING

According to local news station WREG-TV, the shooting took place inside the venue while Lil Baby was on the stage. He was rushed off the stage when the shots rang out.

Social media posts by FedExFoum showed Memphis rappers GloRilla and Gloss Up also performed at the concert.

A concert attendee, identified as Glentavious Jones, told WREG-TV that he saw a man wearing a red shirt being carted away on a stretcher.

ANTONIO BROWN STRIPS DOWN TO UNDERWEAR AFTER RAP CONCERT IN TALLAHASSEE

Photos taken at the scene appear to show the man slumped over with at least two security personnel or paramedics at his side.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The chaotic scene poured into the streets outside the venue as thousands rushed outside.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FedExForum for additional information, but a response was not immediately received.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.