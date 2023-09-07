Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Antonio Brown strips down to underwear after rap concert in Tallahassee

Brown also lost his cellphone to FSU students

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Antonio Brown is up to his old tricks.

The wide receiver has some extra time on his hands now that the NFL season is here and he remains a free agent.

So, how is he spending it? 

Apparently, by partying a little too hard.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Antonio Brown in March 2022

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown poses for photographers after a game between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta March 11, 2022. (Jason Getz/USA Today Sports)

A video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, showed Brown taking his pants off and stripping down to his underwear on a sidewalk in Tallahassee.

He then threw his pants in the direction of the person shooting the video.

Brown was surrounded by multiple people wearing security shirts.

Antonio Brown performs on stage at a concert

Rapper and former NFL player Antonio Brown performs during day two of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds March 4, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.  (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Brown also left his cell phone in his pocket, and students at Florida State University had both the phone and his pants in their dorm room.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE (APP USERS VIEW VIDEO HERE)

NFL SEASON 2023 BEGINS: CHIEFS HUNT FOR BACK-TO-BACK SUPER BOWLS, AARON RODGERS JOINS JETS AND MORE TO KNOW

This all happened after Brown's rap concert at Potbelly's, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Brown posted a video of himself showing up to college parties before the concert, captioning it "CTE."

Brown is apparently using "CTE," a brain disease caused by multiple blows to the head and sometimes found in football players after their deaths, as an acronym for "Catch The Energy."

Brown was recently booted from an arena football league for failing to meet its financial obligations. He was the owner of the Albany Empire.

Antonio Brown in 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Oct 14, 2021. (Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 35-year-old remains a free agent. He has not played since his tirade at MetLife Stadium in the final game of the 2021 season, when he took his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey off on the sideline and ran into the locker room.