Antonio Brown strips down to underwear after rap concert in Tallahassee

Antonio Brown is up to his old tricks.

The wide receiver has some extra time on his hands now that the NFL season is here and he remains a free agent.

So, how is he spending it?

Apparently, by partying a little too hard.

A video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, showed Brown taking his pants off and stripping down to his underwear on a sidewalk in Tallahassee.

He then threw his pants in the direction of the person shooting the video.

Brown was surrounded by multiple people wearing security shirts.

Brown also left his cell phone in his pocket, and students at Florida State University had both the phone and his pants in their dorm room.

This all happened after Brown's rap concert at Potbelly's, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Brown posted a video of himself showing up to college parties before the concert, captioning it "CTE."

Brown is apparently using "CTE," a brain disease caused by multiple blows to the head and sometimes found in football players after their deaths, as an acronym for "Catch The Energy."

Brown was recently booted from an arena football league for failing to meet its financial obligations. He was the owner of the Albany Empire.

