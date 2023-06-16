Expand / Collapse search
Shooting, fire at Tennessee home leads to 6 dead including 3 children

Seventh person with gunshot wounds found alive, rushed to the hospital

Six people including three children were found dead in a Tennessee home where police responded to a shooting and arrived to find the residence ablaze, authorities said.

A seventh person who had suffered gunshot wounds was found alive at the home in Sequatchie on Thursday night after firefighters extinguished the flames and was hospitalized in Chattanooga, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

It appeared to be domestic situation that turned into a murder-suicide, Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett told WTVC-TV.

The person authorities think is responsible is among the deceased, the bureau said. The agency did not release any names, but said it is continuing to investigate. Autopsies on all six people will be performed in Nashville.