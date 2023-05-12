Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Shooting on Chicago's South Side kills 2 men, injures 3 others

2 IL shooters got out of a vehicle, opened fire on a group of 5 people

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two men were killed and three other people were injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side early Thursday evening, authorities said.

A 19-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were both pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot, police said. Their names were not immediately released.

The injured included a 17-year-old boy, a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman being treated at other hospitals, officials said. The boy and the woman both were shot in the arm.

CHICAGO RESIDENTS SHRED LOCAL POLITICIANS OVER PLANS TO HOUSE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AT CLOSED HIGH SCHOOL

Illinois Fox News graphic

A shooting on Chicago's South Side killed two and left three others injured. Two of the victims were shot in the arm. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The five victims were standing outside when two people with guns got out of a vehicle and opened fire toward the group, police said.