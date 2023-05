Shooting on Chicago's South Side kills 2 men, injures 3 others

Two men were killed and three other people were injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side early Thursday evening, authorities said.

A 19-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were both pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot, police said. Their names were not immediately released.

The injured included a 17-year-old boy, a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman being treated at other hospitals, officials said. The boy and the woman both were shot in the arm.

The five victims were standing outside when two people with guns got out of a vehicle and opened fire toward the group, police said.