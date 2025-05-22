Sheriff reveals 26 illegal migrants not on federal 'radar' among 255 arrested in Florida sex-trafficking sting

A multi-level operation, aptly named "Fool Around and Find Out," nabbed 255 suspected human traffickers, child sex predators and illegal migrants in Central Florida.

The Polk County, Florida, operation, conducted over nine days in May, resulted in the arrest of the highest number of individuals ever recorded in a single sting by the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Grady Judd told Fox News Digital that the operation was a coordinated effort with multiple law enforcement partners, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which was embedded for the first time with the Central Florida department.

"We made a lot of arrests. Our team preps in advance. We know what places to go on social media to find those evil people or to set up for them to come to us, so they did a remarkable job."

One of the most startling revelations from the operation was 36 illegal migrants apprehended. Judd said 26 of them had not checked in with federal authorities, making them untraceable until this operation.

"Twenty-six of them were not even on the federal government's radar," he said. "They had snuck in the country and did not check in."

The migrants arrested account for approximately 15% of the total, and Judd argued that their absence could have prevented that same amount of crime.

"If those illegal immigrants weren't here in this country, then there would have been 15% less crime committed," he said.

The operation also revealed a cross-section of suspects from all walks of American life.

Among those arrested were a medical doctor, an executive from the American Red Cross, active and retired military personnel, and even a former NFL player, Adarius Taylor. Prior to retirement in 2020, Taylor played for the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.

Judd recounted that the ex-NFL player left his young, medically vulnerable child alone in a car while he allegedly sought sexual favors from an undercover officer posing as a prostitute.

Another suspect allegedly visited the operation while his wife was battling cancer at home.

"Are you kidding me?" Judd exclaimed. "Your wife is being treated for cancer. And at a time in her life where she needs you the most, you're turning out a trick with a hooker at an undercover location? That is incredible. There were all kinds of occasions, just like that."

Detectives charged a total of 102 felonies and 284 misdemeanors during the investigation. The suspects' prior criminal histories included a combined total of 400 felonies and 519 misdemeanors, with charges such as premeditated murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery and sexual assault.

"The online prostitution industry enables traffickers and allows for the continued victimization of those who are being trafficked," Judd said in a release following the sting. "Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and arrest those who are fueling the exploitation of human beings (Johns) and those profiting from the exploitation of human beings. Prostitution is not a victimless crime – it results in exploitation, disease, drug and alcohol addiction, violence, and broken families."

Judd said Polk County has a zero-tolerance stance on criminal activity.

"This is not the last one. This is just the last one. There's going to be another one, and another one and another one."

Judd's message is clear: those who come to Florida with criminal intent will not remain in the shadows and will be publicly held accountable.

"Florida is the vacation state. People come from all around the world with their children," he said. "We want to make sure that it’s a safe environment, and it is."

"If you think you're gonna sneak here and, ‘Hey, what goes on in Florida stays in Florida’, that's wrong," he said. " I'll put you on blast all across the nation, and that's a guarantee."