Florida man impersonates ICE agent, threatens to deport 2 men, police say

The Martin County, Florida, Sheriff's Office said Thursday they arrested a man for impersonating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

Police say that 23-year-old José Juan Lopez attempted to pull over two Hispanic men, threatening to deport them.

However, the victims were wary of Lopez and recognized that he did not appear to be a law enforcement officer.

"The victims, both Hispanic males, told deputies that Lopez, who lives in Indiantown, told them he was an ICE Agent and demanded their identification further threatening to deport them," according to the sheriff's office. "The victims, suspicious of Lopez, drove off and called 911."

When deputies tracked Lopez down a short while later, he claimed to be the victim.

"Deputies were able to track Lopez, who claimed he was the actual victim and said the two men threatened him with deportation," the sheriff's office said. "After further questioning, deputies arrested and charged Jose Juan Lopez with impersonating a federal law enforcement agent."

Police also said that Lopez had previously been arrested for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation, child abuse, domestic battery and battery.

It is unclear whether he was convicted on any of those charges.

"He [the victim] picks up all the guys that work with him in his van. He actually had stopped to pick up another one of his coworkers when a silver truck kind of pulled in front of him, blocking him in and getting in his way," Martin County Sheriff's Office Major Rueben Romero told WPBF. "A gentleman jumped out, identifying themselves as an ICE agent, demanding identification, their migrant status, seeing if they were documented or undocumented."

"Luckily for us, the victim knew that this was not your normal police officer," Romero said. "Normal police officers don't jump out in pajama pants and backwards hats."

According to the Office of Law Revision Council, impersonating a federal officer carries a maximum $1,000 fine and a maximum three-year prison sentence.