Shark bites man at Hilton Head Island beach in South Carolina, officials say

Reported shark attack temporarily closed waters at Sea Pines beach in South Carolina

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A shark apparently bit a man in the waters off Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on Friday, officials said.

The swimmer was reportedly bitten on a foot around 3:20 p.m. while in waist-deep water at the beach in Sea Pines, the Town of Hilton Head Island Government said.

Shore Beach Service personnel responded and removed the man from the ocean. Responding paramedics brought the man to Hilton Head Hospital to treat the apparent shark bite.

Hilton Head Director of Public Safety Bob Bromage said the man was 60 years old, though he did not publicly identify him, according to the Island Packet. 

shark fin

Officials did not say what type of shark is believed to have bitten a man at a beach in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Friday. (iStock)

No further details about the injured man, his current condition or what type of shark is believed to have attacked him were immediately released.

A portion of the water at the beach was temporarily closed due to the incident, officials said.

In 2022, there were 57 reported unprovoked shark bites on humans worldwide, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File. Of those unprovoked bites, 41 occurred in the United States.

Tiger Shark, Bahamas

There were 41 unprovoked shark bites in the United States in 2022, according to the International Shark Attack File. (Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images, File)

Earlier this month, a shark took a bite out of a surfer’s foot in Florida.

Chris Pospisil, a 21-year-old member of the surf team at the University of Florida, sustained extensive damage to his left foot. 

New Smyrna Beach in Florida

A University of Florida surf team member was bitten while on his board at New Smyrna Beach earlier this month. (Barbara V. Perez/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images, File)

Seven tendons and a couple of small arteries were repaired in surgery, though doctors said the top of his foot will likely remain numb for the rest of his life.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.