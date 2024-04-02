Share of Americans who say Jews in US face 'a lot' of discrimination spikes since 2021: poll

The percentage of Americans saying that Jews are facing "a lot" of discrimination in society has doubled in the last three years, according to a new survey released Tuesday.

The survey, conducted by the Pew Research Center in February, found that the number jumped from 20% in 2021 to 40% today. The respondents were from among a nationally representative sample of 12,693 U.S. adults, which included American Jews and Muslims.

Most U.S. Jews and Muslims say they have felt discrimination against their respective groups, with 89% of Jews and 70% of Muslims saying that feeling has increased since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, 72% of Jewish Americans say there is "a lot" of discrimination against Jews in society today, while 67% of Muslim Americans say the same about discrimination against their group.

A smaller majority of 57% of American Jews surveyed say there is "a lot" of discrimination against Muslims in society, while only 17% of Muslim Americans say the same about discrimination against Jews.

Following months of protests in major cities and some college campuses across the country, the survey found that most respondents say that speech supporting or opposing Israeli and Palestinian statehood should exist but that calls for violence against Jews or Muslims should not.

The survey comes as Jewish and Muslim civil rights and advocacy groups have reported large increases in harassment, bias and physical attacks against their members in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

Multiple states have pushed to define antisemitism in law after the Hamas terrorist attack killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in Israel on Oct. 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.