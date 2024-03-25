Jewish NYU student reinstated after being voted out of leadership position for condemning Hamas

A Jewish graduate student at New York University who was voted out of his school leadership position for condemning Hamas terrorism has been reinstated.

According to The College Fix, Justin Feldman was a member of good standing in the graduate Student Government Assembly when he submitted a resolution condemning the "Endorsement, Promotion, or Excusing of Civilian-Murder (Terrorism) in Academia" following the October 7 attacks.

His resolution was voted down on November 9, the same day it was submitted for ratification. The student assembly passed a separate resolution meant to protect pro-Palestinian demonstrations and speech on campus.

Several weeks later, Feldman was told a vote would be held to remove him from student government.

"I have zero regrets," Feldman told The College Fix. "I was well aware of the issue of systemic antisemitism on campus when I offered my resolution. I knew exactly what I was doing. I wasn’t expecting it. But I wasn’t exactly surprised to be removed, either."

Feldman said his resolution made specific references to acts of terrorism by Hamas and argued that the interests of Palestinians were ignored by Hamas, which was operating independently as a radical group.

It added the student government "stands in solidarity with innocent Palestinian and Israeli civilians" and "reaffirms its commitment to the values of human rights, justice, and diplomacy and the right to criticize any government or entity."

The resolution also called out Islamophobia as a problem and documented antisemitic incidents that had occurred on the NYU campus.

"I saw that there weren’t any voices from the Jewish community on campus in our student government. I thought there should be a voice," he told The College Fix.

Feldman alleged that the head of the student government rewrote the rules to have him removed. She first sent him a letter on December 11 that said "a vote for dismissal and termination of title and powers" would be called.

The assembly needed two-thirds of the students present for a no-confidence vote and then a majority to remove him. Feldman claimed the assembly did not achieve a majority, but he was still removed anyway.

"I was the only person vocally condemning terrorism on my campus. This was very much anti-Zionist politics. I myself, as a Jew, catalyzed the ‘need’ to remove me," he said to The College Fix.

NYU administrators recently announced that Feldman would be reinstated while they investigated.

"Every Student Government Assembly (SGA) member has a right to submit a resolution for consideration by NYU’s SGA. The University takes very seriously Mr. Feldman’s allegation that he was dismissed from the Graduate Student Council for simply exercising that right," an NYU spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"Mr. Feldman’s allegations about the Graduate Student Council’s conduct are very concerning and if determined to be true, the Council will have acted inappropriately. In accordance with its long-standing policies and procedure, the University initiated a thorough investigation of Mr. Feldman’s complaint. The decision to remove Mr. Feldman from the Council has been held in abeyance while that review is conducted," the spokesperson added.

"I was reinstated for the span of the investigation of the case," Feldman told The College Fix. "But it’s an indefinite amount of time. There has been no reversal of that decision."

He said that the experience revealed "real institutional failure and hypocrisy" in pushing back against the "enemies" of campus safety.

"I think it’s clear what the situation for Jews is on this campus these days."

The NYU graduate Student Government Assembly did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.