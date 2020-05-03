San Francisco police chief nixes officers' 'Thin Blue Line' coronavirus masks, reports say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

San Francisco cops have been told not to wear "Thin Blue Line" flag coronavirus masks when they are on the job, according to reports.

The edict reportedly came down last Friday from SFPD Chief Bill Scott after officers generated controversy when they were seen wearing the masks at a May Day protest by homeless activists at an abandoned property.

"Thin Blue Line masks shall not be worn by our on-duty members," he wrote in an email to members of the department, Fox 2 San Francisco reported. The department did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The flag has become identified with the pro-police "Blue Lives Matter" movement, which in turn has been seen as a response to the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Scott wrote in the email that the "symbolism on some of our officers’ face masks may be perceived as divisive or disrespectful," Fox 2 reported.

The chief also acknowledged the symbol dated back three decades and was adopted by the National Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial, calling it a "meaningful expression to honor fallen officers," the station added.

Scott said the department will provide officers with a neutral coronavirus mask alternative.

The San Francisco Examiner reported that after viewing video of a line of officers wearing the masks at the protest, Shamann Walton, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, said, "that looks more like something you see below the Mason Dixon Line."

The organizers of the protest in the city's Castro neighborhood were from a homeless advocacy group, Reclaim SF.