Severe weather across US to bring heavy rain, blizzard conditions

Storm system will bring tornadoes and potential flooding

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
We are tracking one heck of a storm system affecting tens of millions of people across the country.

Storms across both U.S. coasts

Storms across both U.S. coasts (Credit: Fox News)

The system will bring heavy snow, ice, and blizzard conditions, as well as severe weather including tornadoes and heavy rain that could bring flash flooding.  

Winter weather alerts in the Midwest, Plains through Thursday morning

Winter weather alerts in the Midwest, Plains through Thursday morning (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow will spread from the Rockies through the Plains and up into the Great Lakes and Midwest.  

The ice forecast on Thursday and Friday in the Northeast

The ice forecast on Thursday and Friday in the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Accumulating ice has prompted ice storm warnings for parts of the northern Plains through the upper Midwest.

Meanwhile, strong-to-severe storms are setting up from Texas across the Mississippi Valley and into the Southeast.  

A severe storm threat on Tuesday for the Gulf Coast

A severe storm threat on Tuesday for the Gulf Coast (Credit: Fox News)

A coastal low will also develop Thursday and Friday, bringing heavy snow to the interior Northeast and the mid-Atlantic, along with dangerous ice.  

A severe storm threat on Wednesday for the Southeast

A severe storm threat on Wednesday for the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

Please pay close attention to your local forecast details, and Fox Weather is also working hard to keep you safe.  

