US
Published

Severe weather that brought tornadoes moves over Southeast, Gulf Coast

West to see heavy coastal rain, snow in mountainous areas

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The storm that brought more than two dozen reports of tornadoes is now moving over parts of the eastern Gulf Coast and the Southeast.  

SUPERCELL STORMS RIP THROUGH SOUTHERN STATES LEAVING MILLIONS AT RISK FOR DANGEROUS TORNADOES

There is still the risk of severe weather, with hail, strong winds, heavy rain and a few tornadoes. 

Storm reports in the South

Storm reports in the South (Credit: Fox News)

However, the energy isn’t as intense as it was on Tuesday and overnight.  

The cold front associated with this system is forecast to sweep across the East Coast, bringing wet weather and cooler air behind it.  

The threat of severe storms in the Southeast, over the Gulf Coast

The threat of severe storms in the Southeast, over the Gulf Coast (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, lake effect snow is cranking up again, as cold air pushes over the relatively warmer lake waters. 

Winter weather alerts in the West

Winter weather alerts in the West (Credit: Fox News)

In addition, the West remains active this week with heavy coastal rain and impressive snow totals for the mountains. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."